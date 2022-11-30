Tne ₹836-crore initial public offering of Uniparts India will open for public subscription today and end on December 2. The price band is ₹548-577 a share, and the market lot is 25 shares. UIL has reserved 50 per cent for QIBs, 15 per cent for HNIs and 35 per cent for retail investors.

The issue is an Offer for Sale (OFS) of about 1.45 crore shares by promoter group entities and existing investors. The Karan Soni 2018 CG-NG Nevada Trust, The Meher Soni 2018 CG-NG Nevada Trust and Pamela Soni (promoters), and Ashoka Investment Holdings Ltd and Ambadevi Mauritius Holding Ltd (investors) will offload their shares in the IPO.

On Tuesday, the company raised ₹251 crore by allotting 43.44 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at ₹577 a share.

The anchor investors included Nomura Trust, HDFC Trustee Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Nippon Life India, Morgan Stanley, Carmignac Portfolio, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Invesco India, Mahindra Manulife, Carnelian Capital, and ICG Q.

Uniparts is an India-based global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. The group is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market and operates out of six manufacturing and three warehousing locations and one distribution centre across three continents, with its products reaching over 25 countries worldwide.

The joint Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) to the issue are Axis Capital Ltd., DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., and JM Financial Ltd., while Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.