Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd’s (IRCTC) shares were up by 3.38 per cent after the company, in celebration of its 24th Foundation Day coinciding with World Tourism Day on 27th September, announced a special promotion for air travellers. Starting from 25th to 27th September 2023, customers can book domestic and international flight tickets through IRCTC’s website and the IRCTC Air mobile app without incurring any convenience fees.

In addition to the convenience fee waiver, IRCTC is also offering discounts of up to ₹2000 on air ticket transactions made with various banks. With the festive season approaching, this limited-time offer allows customers to plan their upcoming vacations and New Year celebrations.

Moreover, IRCTC offers defence fares and leave travel concession (LTC) tickets for government officials, along with travel insurance coverage of ₹50 Lakhs for every air ticket booked through their platform.

The shares were up by 3.38 per cent to ₹685.80 at 1.18 pm on the BSE.

