Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd’s (IRCTC) shares were up by 1.03 per cent after the company inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to enable travellers to book bus journeys through IRCTC’s bus booking portal.

MSRTC will provide the APIs of its online bus ticketing system to IRCTC, which will then integrate them on its website and mobile apps. Further specifics on roles and responsibilities will be outlined in the mutually agreed terms.

The shares were up by 1.03 per cent to Rs 649 at 10.20 am on the BSE.