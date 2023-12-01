ITD Cementation India Limited’s shares jumped 5.49 per cent after the company secured a contract valued at approximately ₹1,001 crore for the Civil & Hydro-Mechanical Works of a 500 MW Hydel Power Pumped Storage Project in Andhra Pradesh.

ITD Cementation India Limited is an Engineering and Construction Company and specialises in Heavy Civil, Infrastructure, and EPC business. The company has a presence in sectors, including Maritime Structures, Mass Rapid Transit Systems, Airports, Hydro-Electric Power, Tunnels, Dams & Irrigation, Highways, Bridges & Flyovers, Industrial Structures, and Buildings, Foundation & Specialist Engineering.

The shares rose 5.49 per cent to ₹284.15 at 1.12 pm on the BSE.