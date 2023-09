ITD Cementation India Limited’s shares were up by 12.16 per cent after the company announced the acquisition of a marine contract valued at around Rs. 3,290 crore

The contract encompasses various aspects of the Engineering and Construction domain, further establishing the company’s expertise and capabilities in this sector.

The shares were up by 12.16 per cent to Rs. 243.35 at 11.27 a.m. on the BSE.