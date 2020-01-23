Markets

JMFL’s Q3 net up by 14.61%

Mumbai | Updated on January 23, 2020 Published on January 23, 2020

JM Financial has reported a 14.61 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹157.54 crore in the third quarter of FY20. The firm’s consolidated net profit was at ₹137.46 in the year-ago quarter.

“Over the last fifteen months, the external environment has been challenging. We have been able to demonstrate strong resilience from these challenges riding on our strong liquidity buffers, prudent leverage ratios as well as diversified businesses,” Vishal Kampani, Managing Director, JM Financial Group, said. The firm’s wealth management AUM stood at ₹46,886 crore (excluding custody assets). Our Bureau

JM Financial Ltd
