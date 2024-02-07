Jyoti Structures Limited has received an order from Torrent PowerGrid Limited for EPC work of 400 KV multi-circuit transmission line in Gujarat. The contract is valued at ₹290 crore and is to be executed in 18 months.

In addition, the company has also secured a contract for design and prototype testing of towers for the 400 kV Double Circuit Oman – UAE Interconnector Project. The contract, valued at $1.8 million, is to executed in six months.

Jyoti Structures stock traded at ₹32.85 on the NSE, higher by 4.95 per cent as of 11.17 am on Wednesday.