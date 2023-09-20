Kaka Industries Ltd’s shares jumped 2.45 per cent after the company inaugurated its advanced manufacturing facility in Village Lasundra, Gujarat. With an initial production capacity of approximately 13,000 tonnes per annum for polymer compounding, the plant covers approximately 7 lakh sq ft, with a constructed area of 3.6 lakh sq ft. Commercial production of finished goods is set to commence in October.

The company is set to introduce a new line of products, including PVC Roofing, Cladding and Decking, and Laminated and Hot Stamping PVC Ceiling. These innovations are poised to redefine industry standards, offering durability, weather resistance, and aesthetic appeal.

