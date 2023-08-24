Keynote Financial Services Ltd.’s shares were up 18.48 per cent after the company reported a 97.25 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at Rs 6.41 crore, compared to Rs 3.25 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenues were up 85.69 per cent at Rs 29.99 lakh, compared to Rs 16.15 lakh last year. Sequentially, profits were 104 per cent higher, compared to Rs 3.13 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares were up 18.48 per cent at Rs 136 at 09.52 am on the BSE.