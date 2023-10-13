Landmark Cars Limited is set to establish an MG Motor dealership in the state of Goa. MG Motor India Pvt Ltd has granted Landmark Cars Limited’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Aeromark Cars Private Limited, a Letter of Intent for this dealership.

The new venture will encompass the sales and after-sales services for MG Cars and will mark Landmark Cars’ third MG Motor dealership, following the successful establishments in Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The Goa dealership is expected to become operational within the current quarter. This move signifies Landmark Cars’ entry into its 9th state in India, per the company.

Landmark Cars Limited operates dealerships for brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, MG, Mahindra, and Renault. Additionally, the company serves the commercial vehicle retail business of Ashok Leyland in India. Landmark Cars Limited is engaged in various aspects of the automotive retail value chain, encompassing new vehicle sales, after-sales services and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles, and facilitation of third-party financial and insurance product sales.

However, the shares were down by 0.17 per cent to ₹792.50 at 12.08 pm on the BSE.