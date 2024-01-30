Larsen & Toubro Ltd’s Power Transmission & Distribution business has secured an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for a 1800MW ac Solar Photovoltaic Plant in Dubai, UAE. The project is part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, and will annually reduce approximately 2.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority for the project. L&T’s role encompasses establishment of the photovoltaic plant, evacuation arrangements, Gas Insulated Substations, and distribution networks across three operational phases. The solar park aligns with Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and DEWA’s initiative for Net Zero emissions by 2050.

T. Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Sr. Executive Vice-President (Utilities), Larsen & Toubro said, “We thank Masdar and DEWA, who are our longstanding customers, for their support in the project. We are committed to bringing our innovative renewable energy solutions and project management expertise to speed up energy transition in the region, which is pursuing economic development combined with sustainable practices”.

However, L&T shares were down 0.87 per cent at ₹3,676 at 11 am on the BSE.