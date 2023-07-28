LG Balakrishnan and Bros Ltd.’s share price went down by 8 per cent after the company reported a 5 per cent decrease in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹55.45 crore compared to ₹58.41 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenue was up 3 per cent to ₹538.61 crore compared to ₹520.94 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profit was higher by 1.70 per cent compared to ₹54.52 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares of the company went down by 8 per cent to ₹1,029 at 12:09 p.m. on BSE.

