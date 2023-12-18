Life Insurance Corporation of India has informed the exchanges that its shareholding in Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has decreased from 5.012 per cent to three per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company, ie from 29,97,913 to 17,94,395 equity shares.

LIC had recently diluted its shareholding in Hero MotoCorp Ltd from 11.252 per cent to 9.246 per cent.

LIC stock inched up by 0.71 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹801.80, while Dixon Technologies stock declined by 0.46 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹6,288.