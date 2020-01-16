Little headroom for L&T Infotech: Analysts

Mi Mix Alpha: A wrap-around display concept from Xiaomi
It may or may not come to India, but for now, this one-of-a-kind phone defies imagination
Though analysts have given a thumbs up to Larsen & Toubro Infotech’s impressive Q3 results, they see only a little upside for its shares from the current level .
The mid-tier IT services firm posted double-digit growth in revenues, thanks to ramping up large deals. However, net profit rose marginally to ₹376.7 crore, as against ₹375.5 crore, reported during the same quarter last year. Revenues surged 13.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,811 crore. In dollar terms, revenue stood at $394.4 million, which was 14.2 per cent higher y-o-y, and 8.3 per cent sequentially on constant currency basis.
These numbers are much higher than what Dalal Street analysts had estimated. However, the stock on Thursday slipped 1.56 per cent at ₹1,903.05 on the BSE. However, almost 90 per cent traded shares (4.18 lakh), were up for delivery, indicating value buying.
Though the performance is good overall, analysts see a little headroom for the stock, as the stock is fully priced in all positives. However, brokerages have tweaked earnings estimates of LTI higher for FY20/FY21 on account of strong beat in revenue and operating profitability.
We take note of its superior growth performance, which sets a base for pick-up in growth going forward and thereby, ascribe a higher P/E multiple of 17x versus 15x earlier. We raise FY21/22E EPS and revise target price to ₹1,820, said Emkay Global Financial, which retained its ‘hold’/ ‘underweight’ stance on the stock.
JM Financial said client-specific challenges that affected H1-FY20 appear to be now behind and large deal wins have stayed healthy. This sets LTI well for a relatively stronger FY21. “But an improved FY21 outlook appears to be largely priced in the stock’s 20 per cent move over the last one month and we find valuations rich,” it said while maintaining ‘Hold’ with a revised price target of ₹1,840 (₹1,820 earlier).
“Robust growth in the top account alleviates concerns around client-specific issues,” said Motilal Oswal Securities (MOSL). Besides, strong/broad-based client addition across buckets and encouraging deal wins will likely translate into industry leading growth, it said.
MOSL upgraded its EPS estimate by nearly 6 per cent for FY20-22, given the large deal win momentum and the decent outlook in the top client.
HDFC Securities said, growth momentum (y-o-y) to be intact, supported by strong (sustainable) performance by large account (beneficiary in vendor consolidation) and expects dollar revenue/EPS CAGR of 14/12 per cent over FY19-22E. “LTI’s pedigree coupled with growth momentum will continue to support its premium valuations,” HDFC Securities said while maintaining ‘buy’ with a target price of ₹2,090.
Centrum Broking expects revenue growth acceleration back in FY21 and upgraded its EPS estimates by 3.5/5.3 per cent for FY21/FY22 led by USD revenue upgrade.
“We believe that LTI’s revenues can grow at 2x the pace of TCS in FY21E which can help sustain premium P/E multiples,” the brokerage house said. We ‘assume coverage with ‘Add’ rating and TP of ₹2,090 (18.5x Dec21E EPS). Our target multiple for LTI is at 14 per cent discount to our target multiple for TCS (21.5x Dec21E EPS),” Centrum added.
Accroding to Sharekhan, consistency in large deal wins, prospects on BFSI growth, strong digital competencies, addition of new logos and continued investments in sales and marketing (S&M) provide a good platform for strong revenue growth in FY2021E.
Rating
Target (Rs)
up from CMP (%)
Emkay Global
Hold (UW)
1,820
-4.38
Motilal Oswal
Buy
2,260
15.94
HDFC Securities
Buy
2,090
9.11
JM Financial
Hold
1,840
-3.24
Centrum Broking
Add
2,090
9.11
Sharekhan
Buy
-
13-15*
*Sharekhan expect rise from CMP
It may or may not come to India, but for now, this one-of-a-kind phone defies imagination
A mix of features we’ve left behind with unique ones on top of a great screen and nice cameras
Name of the company: ShudhVayu Technologies Pvt Ltd Set up in: 2018 Based in: New Delhi Founder: Amit ...
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Tax experts say that an application under the scheme can be filed electronically and is very simple
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
₹1289 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1275126013001315 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...