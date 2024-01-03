LTIMindtree and Farmers Edge inaugurated the Farmers Edge Innovation Lab in Mumbai. It is an agricultural innovation hub aimed at reshaping farming in India. The lab is powered by Fairfax Digital Services, integrating AgTech with digital solutions expertise to lay the foundation for scaling generative AI projects.

FEIL will serve as a nexus for expertise exchange between North America and India, leveraging Farmers Edge’s capabilities in remote sensing and agronomic modelling, along with LTIMindtree’s technologies such as GenAI, IoT, Automation, and Drones.

The lab’s mission is to educate and empower Indian farmers, providing tailored solutions to enhance yields, reduce costs, and ensure a sustainable future. FEIL will focus on key aspects crucial to the Indian market, including weather analysis, soil health improvement, and optimising crop cycles.

Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director & COO, LTIMindtree said, “At LTIMindtree, our efforts to build solutions are always focused on fostering an ecosystem where ideas and innovations flourish. With the launch of this innovation lab, our best talent and technology will revolutionise sustainable farming in India.”

