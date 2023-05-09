Delhi-based Mankind Pharma opened its account on the stock market, listing at ₹1,300 per share. The company’s shares were at ₹1,375 a piece at noon, on the BSE, up about 27 per cent.

In the run-up to its listing, the company had fixed its price band between ₹1,024-1,080. This is the second largest IPO in the pharmaceutical segment in recent times, after Gland Pharma in late 2020. With revenues close to ₹8,000 crore, Mankind Pharma has a presence in the pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare segments.

The ₹4,326-crore initial share sale of Mankind Pharma was subscribed 15.32 times on the final day of bidding last Thursday. The IPO was entirely an offer for sale by promoters and existing shareholders of the company, who sold about 4 crore shares with a face value of ₹1 each.