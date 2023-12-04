The equity benchmark indices surged in Monday’s trading session, sustaining momentum from the State Elections. BSE-Sensex and Nifty soared, crossing 1,100 points (reaching an all-time high) and 300 points, respectively. Presently at 12.05 p.m., Sensex is up by 1.43% or 964.10 points at 68,445.29, while Nifty rose by 1.51% or 305.30 points, trading at 20,573.20.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “The state elections results have turned out to be a big event which can trigger renewed optimism and further rally in the market. Market likes political stability and a reform-oriented, market-friendly government. From the market perspective, the results were better-than-expected. The global backdrop also is favourable with the US 10-year bond yield declining to 4.23 per cent. An across the board rally in stocks is in the offing.

“A restraining factor will be the valuations which are high and will get stretched further with the rally gaining momentum. In the near-term the market will ignore fundamentals and move up but soon high valuations will trigger some selling.”

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “VIX is showing signs of bottoming out after languishing not far from record low for a substantial period of time, which had not let the traditional correlation between Nifty and VIX into play. We are now bracing for a 20% rise in volatility here on, from 12.3 last recorded on Friday, thus elevating to a level where the correlation will become more meaningful.”

Stocks under Nifty Midcap and small cap are in the green, across all sectors. Stocks such as Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, BPCL, Coal India, Larsen & Turbo were top gainers on the NSE.