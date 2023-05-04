Equity benchmark indices ended nearly 1 per cent higher on Thursday amid continuous foreign fund inflows and buying in index majors HDFC twins and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 555.95 points or 0.91 per cent to settle at 61,749.25. During the day, it rallied 604.61 points or 0.98 per cent to 61,797.91.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 165.95 points or 0.92 per cent to end at 18,255.80.

"The US Federal Reserve softening its stance over future rate hike prospects cheered investors' mood which triggered a fresh bout of buying in banking stocks. With India's growth indicators showing good signs of revival and crude oil prices staying lower, investors are betting big on local equities even as haze over global economic growth persists," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

Major gainers

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paint, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.

HDFC climbed 2.59 per cent after the housing finance major on Thursday reported a 20 per cent growth in standalone net profit to ₹4,425 crore for the quarter ending March 2023 on the back of higher interest income.

IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Power Grid, ITC, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 0.83 per cent and midcap index climbed 0.82 per cent.

Financial services, telecom up over 1%

Among indices, financial services rallied 1.42 per cent, telecommunication jumped 1.40 per cent, bankex (0.86 per cent), industrials (0.75 per cent), commodities (0.74 per cent) and metal (0.74 per cent).

FMCG was the only laggard.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,338 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the green, while Seoul ended lower.

Equity markets in Europe were trading lower.

The US markets had ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.

The US Federal Reserve reinforced its fight against high inflation on Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to the highest level in 16 years.

But the Fed also signalled that it may now pause its streak of 10 rate hikes, which have made borrowing for consumers and businesses steadily more expensive.

"Following a widely expected rate hike by the Fed and consistent foreign support, the domestic equities resumed its bullish momentum, driven by gains across major sectors. However, the US market faced losses as the Fed reiterated concerns over elevated inflation despite softening its language on future rate hikes. Signs of returning contagion fears in regional US banks also weighed on the global market mood," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude gained 1.18 per cent to $73.15 per barrel.