Maruti Suzuki India stock was down by 0.78 per cent on the NSE and traded at ₹10,623 as of 11:32 am on Friday.

The company had received an order from Gujarat GST Authority. It disclosed in its regulatory filing about the favourable order dated December 6, 2023, from Gujarat GST Department dropping the demand of ₹17.87 million mentioned in the earlier Show Cause Notice dated September 29, 2023.

The company had reported that its production volume of passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles during November 2023 stood at 146,763 units as against 152,786 units in the same period last year.