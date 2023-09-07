Mastek Ltd’s shares were up by 1.36 per cent as it partnered with Restek Corporation for the implementation of Oracle solutions.

As part of this integration, the fusion of Oracle Commerce Cloud (OCC) and Oracle Content Management (OCM) will enable direct content access within OCC. Additionally, the integration of OCC and Oracle Configure Price Quote (CPQ) provides online customers with quotes. Restek’s backend ERP system, IFS, is linked with Oracle Commerce Cloud, facilitating order processing and providing customers access to invoices and transaction history.

Restek’s user interface and user experience (UI/UX) have been refined. Updates to B2B widgets transform them into a B2C-like experience, ensuring a cohesive and intuitive platform for all users, the company said.

The shares were up by 1.36 per cent to Rs 2,515.15 at 9.52 am on the BSE.

