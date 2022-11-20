Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added ₹42,173.42 crore in market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank, Infosys and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers.

Barring Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever Limited, rest eight firms, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC, made gains in their valuation. Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex dipped 131.56 points or 0.21 per cent.

The market valuation of ICICI Bank jumped ₹9,706.86 crore to stand at ₹6,41,898.91 crore. Infosys added ₹9,614.89 crore to reach ₹6,70,264.99 crore. The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed ₹9,403.76 crore to ₹12,22,781.79 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel advanced ₹5,869.21 crore to ₹4,65,642.49 crore and that of HDFC increased ₹3,415.33 crore to ₹4,85,234.16 crore.

HDFC Bank's mcap climbed ₹1,508.95 crore to ₹8,99,489.20 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) grew by ₹1,383.32 crore to ₹5,37,841.73 crore.

Adani Enterprises' valuation advanced ₹1,271.1 crore to ₹4,58,263.35 crore. However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries tanked ₹22,866.5 crore to ₹17,57,339.72 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever declined by ₹4,757.92 crore to ₹5,83,462.25 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued Indian company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, SBI, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.