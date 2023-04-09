Eight of the top 10 valued firms added ₹82,169.3 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC twins emerging as the biggest winners amid an overall positive trend in equities.

Last week, equity markets were closed on Tuesday (April 4) for 'Mahavir Jayanti' and on Friday (April 7) on account of 'Good Friday'.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 841.45 points or 1.42 per cent in the holiday-shortened week.

Of the top 10 valued firms, eight including Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HDFC, and ITC witnessed gains in their market valuation.

From the top-10 pack, the valuation of HDFC Bank jumped ₹31,553.45 crore to ₹9,29,752.54 crore. HDFC's market valuation surged ₹18,877.55 crore to ₹5,00,878.67 crore.

Bharti Airtel added ₹9,533.48 crore taking its valuation to ₹4,27,111.07 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries rallied ₹6,731.76 crore to ₹15,83,824.42 crore and that of TCS climbed ₹5,817.89 crore to ₹11,78,836.58 crore.

ITC's mcap went up by ₹4,722.65 crore to ₹4,81,274.99 crore and that of State Bank of India gained ₹3,792.96 crore to ₹4,71,174.89 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added ₹1,139.56 crore to take its market valuation to ₹6,02,341.22 crore.

However, the mcap of Infosys declined by ₹2,323.2 crore to ₹5,89,966.72 crore and that of ICICI Bank fell by ₹1,780.62 crore to ₹6,10,751.98 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India, and Bharti Airtel.