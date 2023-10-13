MIC Electronics Limited’s shares were up by 4.98 per cent after the company announced that it has been awarded a Letter of Acceptance from the Hyderabad Division of South-Central Railway Zone for the enhancement of passenger amenities. The total value of the work order is ₹33.81 crore and the project is expected to be completed within 12 months from the date of the Letter of Acceptance.

The project includes the provision of telecom arrangements at seven stations—Nizamabad, Malakpet, Huppuguda, Kamareddi, Malkajgiri, Mahbubnagar, and Kurnool City Stations.

The shares were up by 4.98 per cent to ₹36.98 at 11.58 am on the BSE.