Nifty 50 declined by 116.85 pts or 0.52 per cent to trade at 22,239.45 as of 12.17 pm on Wednesday, while BSE Sensex traded at 73,387.60, down by 289.53 pts or 0.39 per cent.

Sectoral indices such as financial services, banks, and private banks were marginally up. All other indices traded negative. As of 12.23 pm, Nifty Media fell 3.98 per cent to trade at 1,910.35; Nifty realty traded negative by 3.03 per cent at 902.20; Nifty Oil & Gas declined by 2.55 per cent to trade at 11,728.10; and Nifty Metal declined by 2.21 per cent to trade at 8,116.75.

Shares of Kotak Bank (2.61%), Axis Bank (2.59%), ICICI Bank (1.70%), Bajaj Auto (1.52%), and IndusInd (1.02%) were top gainers on the NSE, while NTPC (-3.52%), Adani Enterprises (-3.40%), ONGC (-2.56%), Power Grid (-2.54%), and BPCL (-2.53%) were major losers as of 12.26 pm.

Two stocks on the NSE have continued to trade at the lower circuit. IIFL Finance traded at ₹382.20, down by 20 per cent, and JM Financial traded at ₹76.40, down by 19.96 per cent. Meanwhile, Fairfax India Holdings Corporation has committed $200 million liquidity support to IIFL Finance.

A total of 3,862 stocks were traded on the BSE as of 12.28 pm, of which only 557 advanced, while 3,216 declined and 89 stocks were unchanged. The number of stocks that hit a 52-week high were 156, and those that hit a 52-week low were 89.

On the NSE, stocks such as Tata Investment Corporation (3.93%), Wonder Electricals (1.86%), ICICI Bank (1.78% higher), Bank of Baroda (0.23%) and Godfrey Phillips India (0.29%) have hit a 52-week high today.

In addition, Manappuram Finance stock tumbled by 8.16 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹171.10. The stock had hit a 52-week high yesterday at ₹199.

InterGlobe Aviation stock fell 4.52 per cent on the BSE to trade at ₹3,042.70.

Mahanagar Gas stock continued to decline and traded at ₹1,313.35 on the BSE, down by 16.07 per cent.