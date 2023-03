The board of MKVentures Capital has approved ₹39.97 crore rights issue. Accordingly, the company plans to issue 4.27 lakh shares at an issue price of ₹936 a share.

The company said shareholders will get one equity for every 8 held as on record date, which is April 4.

The rights issue will open on April 17 and close on 25.

Shares of MKVentures on Tuesday closed 0.97 per cent lower at ₹1,159.45 on the BSE.