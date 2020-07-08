Markets

MF equity inflows plunge to new low in June

Suresh P Iyengar Mumbai | Updated on July 08, 2020 Published on July 08, 2020

Inflows into the equity schemes of mutual funds plunged to a new low of ₹241 crore in July against ₹5,256 crore logged in the same period last year as most schemes suffered an outflow due to huge redemption by investors.

Multi- and large-cap funds logged an outflow of ₹778 crore and ₹213 crore last month against an inflow of ₹759 crore and ₹1,556 crore in May.

Equity Linked Saving Schemes and focussed funds witnessed an inflow of ₹587 crore and ₹317 crore, but it was much lower than ₹712 crore and ₹670 crore logged in May. Small-cap funds registered an inflow of ₹249 core (₹293 crore).

Given the uncertainty post-Covid pandemic, investors preferred to book profit in equity. Despite lower inflow into equity, the overall asset under management of mutual funds gained 4 per cent to ₹25.48-lakh crore against ₹24.54-lakh crore recorded in May, largely due to mark-to-market gain.

Overall inflow in mutual funds last month plunged to ₹7,265 crore (₹70,800 crore).

Debt fund inflow slipped to ₹2,861 crore (₹63,665 crore) even as its asset increased to ₹11.63 lakh crore (₹11.50 lakh crore).

Published on July 08, 2020
