Natco Pharma Limited’s shares were down by 5.34 per cent after the company announced that it is a defendant in an antitrust lawsuit filed in the United States. The lawsuit revolves around Pomalidomide (POMALYST), a pharmaceutical product.

The lawsuit was brought forth by Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company along with HMO Louisiana Inc., and it lists the defendants in the lawsuit, which include Celgene Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc., and Natco Pharma Ltd., among others.

In response to this legal development, the shares were down by 5.34 per cent to Rs. 834.35 at 9.43 am on the BSE.