NLC India Ltd.’s shares were up after the company reported continuing its commitment to environmental sustainability. In line with the Ministry of Coal, Government of India’s directives to promote sustainable practices, The company’s M-Sand Plant is anticipated to annually produce 2.62 Lakh Cubic Meters of Civil Construction Grade M-Sand from Mine Overburden.

This initiative is particularly due to the scarcity of natural sand for construction purposes. The plant is scheduled to commence operations by the end of January 2024, and plans for similar or higher-capacity plants in other mines at Neyveli are also underway.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD of NLC India Ltd., highlighted that contracts have already been awarded for execution. He emphasized the environmentally friendly nature of this initiative and its potential for future expansion.