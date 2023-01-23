The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside market regulator SEBI’s disgorgement order of ₹625 crore against the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the co-location trading scam and asked the exchange to pay ₹100 crore instead.

The co-location scam refers to misuse of NSE’s high-tech trading infrastructure. SAT also set aside SEBI’s order seeking part disgorgement of NSE bosses Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna’s salaries.

