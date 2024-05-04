NSE posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,488 crore for quarter ended March, up 20 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹4,625 crore, up 34 per cent from the year-ago period, helped by trading revenue, data centre and connectivity charges, clearing services, listing services, index services and data services.

The cash market recorded an average daily traded volume (ADTV) of ₹1.11 lakh crore in the quarter ended March, up 127 per cent y-o-y. ADTV for equity futures stood at ₹1.79 lakh crore (up 60 per cent y-o-y) and that for equity options (premium value) ADTVs stood at ₹75,572 crore (up 27 per cent y-o-y) for Q4FY24.

NSE reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,856 crore for Q4 FY24, up 2 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹1,926 crore, of which 46 per cent was towards SEBI regulatory fees, additional contribution to Core SGF and contribution to IPFT. The corpus of core SGF as on March 31, 2024 is ₹8,819 crore.

Consolidated net profit for FY24 stood at₹8,306 crore, while standalone net profit for FY24 was ₹6,393 crore.

NSE Board has recommended a dividend of ₹90 per share (pre-bonus) for the year ending FY24, amounting to a pay-out of ₹4,455 crore. NSE Board has also recommended the issue of four bonus shares for existing 1 share held, subject to approval.

NSE contributed ₹43,514 crore to the exchequer for FY24, of which STT/CTT paid is ₹34,381 crore and SEBI charges ₹1,157 crore. 60 per cent of the STT was from the cash market and 40 per cent from the equity derivatives segment.