May 03, 2024 08:22

Prabhudas Lilladher

§ Indian benchmark HRC rose for the third consecutive week to Rs 53,600/t (+0.4% WoW). Spot spread for the week improved 1.3% WoW to Rs 24,607/t.

§ Chinese and European HRC prices remained flat WoW to USD 540/t and USD 595/t respectively. Spot spreads for the two geographies improved 1% each WoW respectively to USD 145/t and USD 200/t as coking coal prices declined 1% WoW to USD244/t. Chinese spot iron ore price remained flat WoW to USD 117/t due to ongoing Chinese Labour Day holidays this week.

§ Non-ferrous metal prices continued to inch up this week & stabilized at higher levels. Alumina spot at USD472/t to benefit domestic players (NACL).

§ ICSG forecasted that World’s refined copper production to grow ~2.8% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025 and refined copper surplus of ~162kt in 2024. World copper mine production’s growth for 2024 has been revised down to 0.5%; primarily attributed to slower project ramp-ups, commissioning delays, and the closure of First Quantum’s Cobre Panama mine with a capacity of 380ktpa.

§ Domestic steel demand remains stable amidst ongoing elections. With stable secondary HRC prices, primary steel mills would attempt smaller price hikes in coming months. With stable coking coal prices (USD230-250/t), global steel prices would remain stable aiding domestic companies. Recent higher spreads in China can however lead to uptick in steel production, exerting pressure on prices. Top picks: HNDL, JSTL and JDSL.