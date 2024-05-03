Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 3 May 2024.
- May 03, 2024 08:22
Commodities Market Live Today: Metals & Mining: Weekly Update – Base metal prices continue to inch up
Prabhudas Lilladher
§ Indian benchmark HRC rose for the third consecutive week to Rs 53,600/t (+0.4% WoW). Spot spread for the week improved 1.3% WoW to Rs 24,607/t.
§ Chinese and European HRC prices remained flat WoW to USD 540/t and USD 595/t respectively. Spot spreads for the two geographies improved 1% each WoW respectively to USD 145/t and USD 200/t as coking coal prices declined 1% WoW to USD244/t. Chinese spot iron ore price remained flat WoW to USD 117/t due to ongoing Chinese Labour Day holidays this week.
§ Non-ferrous metal prices continued to inch up this week & stabilized at higher levels. Alumina spot at USD472/t to benefit domestic players (NACL).
§ ICSG forecasted that World’s refined copper production to grow ~2.8% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025 and refined copper surplus of ~162kt in 2024. World copper mine production’s growth for 2024 has been revised down to 0.5%; primarily attributed to slower project ramp-ups, commissioning delays, and the closure of First Quantum’s Cobre Panama mine with a capacity of 380ktpa.
§ Domestic steel demand remains stable amidst ongoing elections. With stable secondary HRC prices, primary steel mills would attempt smaller price hikes in coming months. With stable coking coal prices (USD230-250/t), global steel prices would remain stable aiding domestic companies. Recent higher spreads in China can however lead to uptick in steel production, exerting pressure on prices. Top picks: HNDL, JSTL and JDSL.
- May 03, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendation: Ambuja Cements” Structural levers in place for boosting growth
Emkay Global
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 700
Ambuja Cements’s consol. EBITDA grew 37% YoY (2% lower QoQ) to Rs17bn, marginally below our expectations (Emkay: Rs17.3bn). Ambuja continues making significant strides towards becoming the lowest-cost cement producer, having achieved ~Rs180/t reduction QoQ in total costs, in Q4. Ambuja targets total cost/t of Rs3,650 by FY28 (a >Rs500/t reduction). Following the recent capital infusion (warrants), Ambuja now boasts of a war chest of Rs243bn, which it aims to use for accelerating its expansion program. Mgmt has chalked out a clear roadmap to reach capacity of 100mt by FY26 (140mt by FY28, clinker backed), along with ~8 billion metric ton limestone reserves. Factoring-in the cost-saving initiatives and growth visibility, we raise FY26E EBITDA by 4%. We maintain BUY on the stock, with revised Mar-25E TP at Rs700/sh (from Rs615), based on implied consol. EV/E of 17x (earlier, 15x) after the quarterly roll-over
- May 03, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendation: Greenpanel Industries: Challenges to persist in near term; downgrade to ADD
Emkay Global
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 350
We downgrade Greenpanel Industries to ADD from Buy, factoring in the near-term challenges. Greenpanel’s EBITDA declined 33% YoY/14% QoQ to Rs516mn, with margin shrinking by 443bps YoY/255bps QoQ to 13% (Emkay: 13.6%). MDF volume declined 7% YoY to ~127KCBM, mainly due to sharp fall in the exports segment (down 75% YoY to 11KCBM) as Company consciously reduced exports owing to unfavorable international prices. We anticipate near-term headwinds to persist for the MDF industry due to i) delay in implementation of BIS norms by a year, to Feb25, resulting in increased imports, ii) timber prices staying elevated in FY25, iii) India’s MDF capacity likely growing 30% YoY to ~3mn CBM in FY24E, and projected to rise to 3.6mn CBM by FY25, potentially heightening competitive pressure. We cut FY25-26E EBITDA by 8-19% and shear off Mar-25E TP to Rs350/sh, post-Qtrly rollover.
- May 03, 2024 08:20
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendation: Dabur India: Better margins aid Q4 earnings beat; Rural rebound heartening
Emkay Global
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 660
Amid a muted demand setting, Dabur’s thrust on enhancing its distribution has been rewarding, with 95% of the portfolio seeing market share gains and better growth in Rural (~8% vs ~4% growth in Urban). Management sees high-single to low-double-digit revenue growth for FY25, backed by mid-to-high single-digit volume growth. EBITDA margin is likely to see expansion to 20% in FY25E from 19.4% in FY24, given the raw material scenario remaining favorable as well as better mix and cost efficiencies. Q4 topline growth at 5% was in-line, and better than expected margin aided the EBITDA (+14% YoY)/earnings (+16% YoY) beat of 6%/7%. We maintain FY24-26E revenue/earnings CAGR at 10%/16%; retain BUY, with Mar-25E TP of Rs660, on 46x P/E. Dabur stays our preferred sector pick and a play on Rural demand recover
- May 03, 2024 08:19
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Gravita India: Better than expected quarter, growth targets intact
Emkay Global
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 1,345
Gravita India (GRAV) clocked lead volume growth of 25% YoY in Q4FY24, despite Red Sea challenges, and guided to 25-30% YoY growth in consol. volumes for FY25E. Mgmt. has added iron, steel and paper to its Vision 2028 and reiterated 25% vol./35% earnings CAGR till FY28. Company highlighted progress on the regulatory framework (BWMR norms, EPRs, etc), with MCX approval expected by Q2FY25 for listing of ADC12 (core AL alloy) to enable AL exposure hedging. Mgmt anticipates paper/steel recycling facilities to start by FY26/27, besides the capex on Li-ion recycling starting FY25. We trim FY25-26E earnings 3-4% each, building-in a modest vol. growth of 30% in FY25E and gradual improvement in WC cycle. We retain our BUY rating on GRAV, rolling over to Mar-25E TP of Rs1,345/sh (from Dec-24E TP of Rs1,325 earlier).
- May 03, 2024 08:19
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: AJANTA PHARMA: Higher opex leads to EBITDA/PAT miss
(AJP IN, Mkt Cap USD3.4b, CMP INR2234, TP INR2565, 15% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal Financial
Aims to consistently outperform the industry in branded generics
- Ajanta Pharma (AJP) delivered in-line sales in 4QFY24. However, EBITDA/PAT came in lower than our expectations, due to higher opex and higher tax outgo. AJP continued to outperform the industry in domestic formulation (DF) and Asia market. The performance is expected to improve in the Africa branded generics market going forward.
- We cut our estimates by 6%/7% for FY25/FY26, factoring in a) moderation in US growth prospects, b) higher logistics costs due to ongoing geopolitical tension, and c) a higher tax rate. We value AJP at 27x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a TP of INR2,565.
- We expect a 17% earnings CAGR over FY24-26, backed by a 12%/15% sales CAGR in DF/Asia segment and a 150bp margin expansion. With new launches, MR addition and increased market share in existing products, AJP remains in good stead to outperform in the branded generics market (70% of FY24 sales). AJP continues to build the ANDA pipeline for the US market and implement efforts toward consistent compliance. Maintain BUY.
- May 03, 2024 08:18
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: DABUR: EBITDA above our estimate; positive commentary for FY25
(DABUR IN, Mkt Cap USD11.2b, CMP INR525, TP INR650, 24% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal Financial
- Dabur’s 4QFY24 revenue growth was largely in line, but EBITDA was above our estimate. Consolidated revenue increased 5% YoY (in line) and 7% YoY in constant currency (cc) terms. For the India business, volume grew 4% YoY (organic growth at ~3% YoY). International business grew 12% YoY in cc.
- The HPC business sustained a healthy growth of 9% YoY, with oral care clocking 22% growth (led by price hikes, share gains, and distribution expansion). Dabur has become the No. 1 oral care player in the markets of Odisha, Karnataka, and AP. In the HPC category, Hair Oil declined 3% YoY, while Home Care, Shampoo, and Skin Care clocked 8%, 6%, and 1% YoY growth, respectively.
- Seasonal businesses, such as the Healthcare division, declined 2% YoY, while F&B was flat YoY. Delay in the winter season impacted health supplement growth adversely; both chyawanprash and honey were weak despite gaining market share. Beverages were hit by the high base. Badshah was up 23% YoY in FY24.
- GM improved 280bp YoY to 48.6% (in line). Conversely, high A&P spending (up 21% YoY) restricted EBITDA margin expansion to 130bp YoY to 16.6% (est. 15.7%). EBITDA growth was healthy, at 14% YoY.
- With an improving volume trajectory and a price hike benefitting revenue (unlike peers), we expect revenue growth acceleration in the ensuing quarters. Dabur’s own initiatives around distribution, new launches, and marketing spend will further boost the growth. The operating margin also has scope for improvement in the medium term, hovering around the ~20% band over the last eight to nine years (unlike peers that enjoyed expansion). We value Dabur at 48x FY26E EPS to arrive our TP of INR650. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock. Dabur is our top pick in the staples space.
- May 03, 2024 08:17
Stock Market Live Today: FEDERAL BANK: Earnings in line; asset quality improves
(FB IN, Mkt Cap USD4.9b, CMP INR168, TP INR195, 16% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal Financial
Restructured book declines to ~1.0%
- FB reported a mixed quarter as net earnings stood at INR9.1b (in line), led by lower other income and higher opex (wage provisioning of INR1.62b). NII was in line with our estimate, aided by a 2bp QoQ expansion in margins.
- Advances growth was healthy at 20% YoY/5.1% QoQ. Deposits grew 18% YoY/5.4% QoQ, aided by continued traction in term deposits. The CASA ratio moderated 125bp QoQ to 29.4%.
- Fresh slippages moderated to INR3.5b from INR4.8b in 3QFY24. GNPA/NNPA ratios improved 16bp/4bp QoQ to 2.1%/0.6%. Restructured book declined ~14bp QoQ to 1.0%.
- FB reported RoA/RoE of 1.2%/12.8% in 4QFY24. We fine-tune our estimates and expect FB to deliver RoA/RoE of 1.36%/15.1% in FY26. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.
- May 03, 2024 08:17
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: AMBUJA CEMENTS: Weak realization hurts; focus remains on cost control
(ACEM IN, Mkt Cap USD16.5b, CMP INR626, TP INR600, 4% Downside, Neutral)
Motilal Oswal FInancial
Targets capacity to increase to 100mtpa/140mtpa by FY26/FY28
- Ambuja Cement (ACEM)’s standalone EBITDA was up 1% YoY to INR8.0b (vs. est. of INR9.3b). EBITDA/t came in at INR837 (est. INR1,038) and OPM stood at 16.7% (vs. est. 19.8%). PAT (adjusted for loss on the sale of Sanghi’s share in open market) was INR5.4b (vs. est. INR6.3b). Consolidated volume grew 17% YoY in 4QFY24. EBITDA grew 37% YoY to INR17b and EBITDA/t was up ~17% YoY (down 17% QoQ) to INR1,025.
- ACEM targets further cost reduction by INR530/t to INR3650/t (at consol.) by FY28 to become the cost leader in the industry. Its key focus areas would be Logistics optimization, reduction in energy and raw materials costs. It aims to commission clinker/grinding capacity of 4mtpa/4.8mtpa by 4QFY25.
- We maintain our earnings estimate for FY25/FY26. ACEM trades at 19.6x/ 16.8x FY25E/FY26E EV/EBITDA (standalone). We maintain our Neutral rating on the stock as we await clarity on the expansion plans of the company.
- May 03, 2024 08:16
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: ADANI PORTS & SEZ: In-line performance; outlook remains bright
(ADSEZ IN, Mkt Cap USD34.6b, CMP INR1339, TP INR1550, 16% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal Financial
- Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ) reported a revenue growth of 19% YoY to INR68.9b in 4QFY24 (in line). During the quarter, APSEZ recorded 26% YoY growth in cargo volumes to reach 108.8 MMT.
- EBITDA margin came in at 58.6% in 4QFY24 vs. our estimate of 59.4% (up 220bp YoY, down 190bp QoQ). While EBITDA grew 24% YoY to INR40.4b, APAT increased 11% YoY to INR22.9b (in line with our estimate).
- In 4QFY24, port revenues rose 24% YoY to INR54.7b and EBITDA margins stood at 70% (flat YoY). Logistics revenues grew 5% YoY to INR5.6b and EBITDA margins stood at 18.7% (vs. 24.8% in 4QFY23). During FY24, revenue increased 28% YoY to INR 267b, EBITDA grew 24% YoY to INR 158.7b, and APAT stood at INR89b (+16% YoY). APSEZ has declared a dividend of INR6 per share in FY24, with a total payout of INR13b.
- APSEZ reported a robust FY24 by handling 420 MMT of cargo volume, surpassing the management’s revised cargo volume guidance of 400 MMT. Further, through debt reduction, APSEZ has achieved a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.3x vs. 3.1x in Mar’23.
- The 4Q performance was largely in line with our estimates. APSEZ is expected to record 2-3x of India’s cargo volume growth, driven by a balanced port mix on the western and eastern coastlines of India and an operational ramp-up at the recently acquired ports. Further, the logistics business will also serve as a value addition to the domestic ports business with a focus on enhancing last-mile connectivity. We expect APSEZ to report 11% growth in cargo volumes over FY24-26. This would drive a CAGR of 14%/15%/19% in revenue/ EBITDA/PAT over FY24-26. We largely retain our estimates and reiterate our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR1,550 (based on 17x FY26E EV/EBITDA).
- May 03, 2024 08:16
Stock Market Live Today: TeamLease Services analysis reveals surge in employment demand in retail lending sector, especially in Tier II and III markets
A recent analysis conducted by TeamLease Services highlights a notable increase in employment demand within the retail lending sector in BFSI, particularly in Tier II and Tier III markets. The analysis, based on data from the firm’s top clients, totalling a base of over 45,000 temp employees, underscores a significant trend in the industry.
Over the past two financial years, the retail lending sector, which includes Personal Loan, Home Loan, Credit Cards and Micro Financing has exhibited remarkable growth, with a 29% increase in overall employment figures. Notably, the Tier II and Tier III segments have witnessed substantial growth rates of 21% and 26%, respectively, YoY between FY23 and FY24. This surge in employment demand reflects the expanding footprint of retail lending institutions in non-metro and semi-urban areas.
- May 03, 2024 08:15
Stock Market Live Today: Storage Technologies and Automation SME IPO subscribed 29.89 times on Day 2 led by Retail and NII
The SME Initial Public Offering of Storage Technologies and Automation Limited was subscribed 29.89 times on the second day of bidding led by Retail and NII.
The issue received bids of 8,21,98,400 shares against the offered 27,50,400 equity shares, at a price band of ₹76-78, according to the data available on the SME platform of BSE.
Retail Portion was subscribed 48.05 times, Non-Institutional Investors Portion was subscribed 27.89 times, whereas Qualified Institutional Buyer Portion subscribed 0.12 times. The issue kicked off for subscription on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 and will close on Friday, May 03, 2024.
OneView Corporate Advisors Private Limited is the sole book-running lead manager and Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited is the registrar to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on SME Platform of BSE Limited.
- May 03, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: MojoPMS CIO Sunil Damania: Dismissing ‘Sell in May,’ bullish on Indian equity for long term
Sunil Damania, Chief Investment Officer, MojoPMS
“The adage “Sell in May and Go Away” originated from the practices of British brokers on the London Stock Exchange, who historically took extended summer vacations. However, contemporary market dynamics have rendered this notion obsolete, as trading activity remains robust year-round with no significant impact on volume or liquidity during the summer months.
Examining market trends over the past decade reveals a pattern of positive returns in nine out of ten instances for the three-month period ending in July. This suggests that holding investments from April to July typically yields favourable results, with the sole exception occurring in 2019, coinciding with an election year. Given the current electoral landscape, there exists a likelihood of profit booking in anticipation of market shifts.
Presently, market sentiment reflects confidence in the Modi government’s continuity, with positive expectations already factored into pricing.
While the short-term outlook may appear subdued, our assessment of the equity market for the medium to long term is notably bullish. We maintain a strong conviction that the Indian equity market is poised for significant growth, potentially doubling from the current election cycle to the subsequent one.
Therefore, investors facing short-term uncertainties are encouraged to adopt a perspective focused on long-term gains.”
- May 03, 2024 08:13
Stock Market Live Today: Geojit Financial’s VK Vijayakumar: Indian bull market defies ‘sell in May and go away’ tradition
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
“We are in a bull market. Nifty has tripled from the 2020 March lows. Explosive growth in the number of demat accounts from around 4 crores in March 2020 to above 15 crores now indicates the arrival of the retail investors. Indian retail investors, HNIs and DIIs are calling the shots in this bull market and FIIs are consistently losing the tug of war going on in the market. The rally is fundamentally supported by impressive GDP growth and decent corporate earnings. In such a scenario, old trends and sayings like “sell in May and go away” do not hold good.
The market has already discounted the NDA/BJP in the elections. Therefore, the election outcome is unlikely to influence the market beyond a point. However, the market is likely to react to the Budget which the prime minister has already indicated will be ‘transformational’.
Investors may adopt a multi-asset investment strategy, going forward, with investment in equity, fixed income and gold. The highest weightage should certainly be for equity.”
- May 03, 2024 08:12
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Outlook: Auto-Roundup | April 2024 - LKP Securities
We remain positive on the sector with a cautious view. Our choice is in the following order –2W, PVs and CVs. Stocks specifically, within the 2Ws, we like Bajaj Auto more than its other two rivals as we see green shoots in the exports now (36% of total volumes). Also the EV strength gaining from Chetak and launch of e-3W can be additional positives. Domestically on the motorcycles side we expect new launches especially the premium ones (Bajaj + KTM + Triumph) to assist posting decent numbers. Market leadership on the 3Ws takes care of profitability.
While on the PV side, we like M&M because of its strength in the proliferating SUV segment, prudent capital allocation and a robust growth strategy in UVs, EVs and CVs. For MSIL, however, we are concerned about its over dependence on SUVs for growth, as rest of the segments are underperformers, particularly the small car segment.
We like Ashok Leyland within CVs as it has a diversified revenue base deriving from LCVs, Defense, MHCVs, exports and spares. We are a cautious on CVs as we need to closely watch for the growth profile hereon considering the tapering off of the CV cycle. Tata Motors too looks good on JLR strength and domestic EV market leadership. However, the recent rally has limited its upside.
- May 03, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: CareEdge-ESG gets SEBI nod to begin ESG rating activity
CARE ESG Ratings Limited (CareEdge-ESG) (formerly known as CARE Advisory Research & Training Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of CARE Ratings Limited, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to function as a Category I ESG Ratings Provider (ERP). Having received the registration under the SEBI (Credit Rating Agencies) Regulations, 1999[1] on May 2, 2024, CareEdge-ESG will commence its environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating activity.
- May 03, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: InCred Capital’s investment banking secures major deals in M&A and capital markets
Investment Banking business of InCred Capital has closed another coveted deal, a mark of the significant strides it has been making in M&A, ECM (Equity Capital Markets) and DCM (Debt Capital Markets).
After the highly successful INR 3,693 Cr IndiaBulls Housing Finance rights issue, which saw total subscription of INR 7,517 Cr, InCred Capital has now announced its lead role in the successful capital raise by UGRO Capital Limited for its capital raise of INR 1,333 Crore
- May 03, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Indian Energy Exchange Limited: MEDIA RELEASE: IEX POWER MARKET UPDATE, APRIL 24
● IEX ACHIEVES 9,044 MU TOTAL VOLUME IN APR’24, AN INCREASE OF 14.1% YOY
● DAM PRICE IN APRIL AT Rs 5.1/UNIT, LOWER BY ALMOST 45% AS COMPARED TO BILATERAL CONTRACTS
● RECORD LOW REC PRICE AT Rs. 204 PER REC, AS AGAINST Rs. 1000 IN APR’23
● REC VOLUME AT 618 MU, UP 211% YOY
● GOVERNMENT MANDATES SALE OF SURPLUS POWER ON POWER EXCHANGES
- May 03, 2024 08:08
Fund Flow Activity: 02 May 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -964.47
(16786.8 - 17751.27)
DII: NET BUY: +1352.44
(15122.33 - 13769.89)
- May 03, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Q4FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 03.05.2024
AARTIDRUGS, ADANIGREEN, BRITANNIA, CARBORUNIV, FSL, GOCOLORS, GODREJPROP, HFCL, INOXGREEN, INOXWIND, JSWINFRA, MRF, MRPL, PAUSHAKLTD, RAYMOND, TATATECH, TATVA, TITAN
- May 03, 2024 08:07
Researchbytes Events Update as of 07:18 AM Friday 03 May 2024
10:00 AM R Systems Intl
Dial: +91 22 6280 1139
11:00 AM Blue Star
Dial: +91 22 6280 1102
12:00 PM KEI Industries
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1455
3:00 PM RailTel Corp
Dial: +91 22 6280 1272
3:00 PM Tips Films
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
3:30 PM Linc PenandPlas
4:00 PM Ceat
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
4:00 PM Lloyds Metals and Energy
Dial: +91 22 6280 1224
4:00 PM Godrej Prop
Dial: +91 22 6280 1302
4:00 PM Privi Speciality
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
4:00 PM Ugro Capital
(Investor/Analyst Presentation)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1325
4:00 PM HSIL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1325
4:00 PM Firstsource Sol
Dial: +91 22 6280 1356
4:00 PM AssocAlcohols
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
4:00 PM Bharat Wire Rop
Dial: 044 7126 3432
4:30 PM South IndBk
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
4:30 PM JSW Infrastructure Ltd
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
5:00 PM Titan Company
5:00 PM HFCL
5:00 PM Inox Wind
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
5:00 PM Go Fashion (India)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
5:00 PM Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
Dial: +91 22 6807 7153
( Hosted by Isec )
6:00 PM Tata Technologi
Dial: +91 22 6280 1124
6:05 PM Inox Green Ene
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Greenpanel Industries : (replay)
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- May 03, 2024 08:02
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 03-May-2024
* ABFRL
* BIOCON
* VODAFONE IDEA
- May 03, 2024 08:01
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 06.05.2024
U.K., Japan and Korea @ Market Holiday
10.30 India HSBC Service PMI (Previous: 61.2)
13.30 Euro Final Service PMI (Previous: 52.9)
- May 03, 2024 08:01
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 03.05.2024
Japan and China @ Market Holiday
14:00 U.K. Final Service PMI (Expected: 54.9 versus Previous: 54.9)
18:00 U.S. Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 238K versus Previous: 303K)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Rate (Expected: 3.8% versus Previous: 3.8%)
18:00 U.S. Average Hourly Earnings m/m (Expected: 0.3%versus Previous: 0.3%)
19:15 U.S. Final Service PMI (Expected: 50.9 versus Previous: 50.9)
19:30 U.S. ISM Services PMI (Expected: 52.0 versus Previous: 51.4)
- May 03, 2024 08:00
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 03.05.2024
Hershey Company (The) (Pre market) (Sector - Manufacturing)
TC Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Energy)
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Energy)
CBRE Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Realty)
Corebridge Financial Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
Trimble Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
Magna International, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Automobiles)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (Pre market) (Sector - Energy)
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Tentative) (Sector - Financials)
Credicorp Ltd. (Tentative) (Sector - Financials)
- May 03, 2024 07:50
Stock Market Live Today: HDFC Manufacturing Fund: Should you invest in the NFO?
Investing in manufacturing, while promising, requires caution due to its cyclical nature and external dependencies, advising investors to allocate only a portion of their portfolio to this sector for diversification
- May 03, 2024 07:29
Stock Market Live Today: Dabur India says Badshah Masala products are in compliance with domestic and international norms
Dabur India has said that Badshah Masala’s spice products comply with FSSAI norms for the domestic market, and international export consignments are screened by the Spice Board of India. It added that spice products for international markets undergo steam sterilisation, and there is an in-house micro lab for microbial testing of batches.
- May 03, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 3rd May, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL). The corrective fall has ended, and the stock has begun a new leg of upmove. That keeps the broader uptrend intact and the share price can go up further in the coming days.
- May 03, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mizuho Bank in race for SBI’s stake in Yes Bank
Within days of State Bank of India putting its 25 per cent stake in Yes Bank on the block, interest is visible from West Asia and Japan.
According to four bankers aware of the matter, UAE’s largest bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), and Japan’s leading lender, Mizuho Bank, have shown interest acquiring SBI’s stake in Yes Bank.
- May 03, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (₹533.20): BUY
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) share price can rise to ₹620
- May 03, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for May 03, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
