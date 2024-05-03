Aptus Value Housing Finance Ltd has reported a 21 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at ₹164 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared with ₹135 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The board has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share (125 per cent) of face value of ₹2 each for 2023-24. The board also approved the raising of funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) through private placement, in one or more tranches up to an amount not exceeding ₹2,250 crore.

On a standalone basis, the company’s PAT grew to ₹122 crore (₹109 crore in Q4 of FY23). Standalone total income stood at ₹300 crore ( ₹262 crore). Its disbursements for the March 2024 quarter grew 45 per cent at ₹968 crore.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, its standalone PAT grew to ₹481 crore against ₹425 crore in FY23. On a consolidated basis, PAT rose 22 per cent to ₹612 crore (₹503 crore)

Consolidated total income for FY24 stood at ₹1,417 crore (₹1,134 crore), while standalone total income was ₹1,123 crore (₹964 crore). Its disbursements saw a year-on-year increase of 31 per cent at ₹3,127 crore.

“FY24 has proven to be a good year for Aptus, marked by significant accomplishments and strong growth. During FY24, we expanded our presence by opening 31 branches, thereby strengthening our network to 262 branches. We sustained consistent growth and achieved an AUM growth of 29 per cent year on year. Our ROA and ROE remained solid at 8 per cent and 17.25 per cent, respectively,” said P Balaji, Managing Director of the company.

The company’s gross NPA declined to 1.07 per cent in the March 2024 quarter from 1.145 per cent in the March 2023 quarter, while net NPA dropped to 0.80 per cent from 0.86 per cent.

As of March 31, 2024, Aptus has maintained a liquidity of ₹1,022 crore including undrawn sanctions of ₹620 crore from various banks. “The company is well-capitalised with a networth of over ₹3,700 crore,” said a statement.

The company’s scrip closed at ₹328.90 per share, down 0.18 per cent, on BSE on Friday.