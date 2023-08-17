ACC, FSN E-Commerce, HDFC Asset Management, Page Industries and Indus Towers will be out of Nifty Next 50 from September 29. In a press release, the National Stock Exchange said these shares will be replaced by Punjab National Bank, Shriram Finance, Trent, TVS Motor Company, and Zydus Lifesciences.

Besides adding Tata Motors DVRs, the NSE 100 will also see the same changes .

However, no changes will be in Nifty 50 and Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index.

Besides, Nifty Next 50, the leading bourse, has changed the constituents in 14 other market-cap based indices, five sectoral indices and 13 other sectoral indices.

In the Nifty 500 index, 18 stocks - BASF, Garware Technical, Godrej Agrovet, Greenpanel Ind, Hikal, Hinduja Global, IFB Industries, Indiabulls Real Estate, Jindal Worldwide, Kennametal India, Keystone Realtors, Mahindra Logistics, Nocil, TMB, TCI Express, TCNS Clothing, TCI and Uflex were excluded; Allcargo Logistics, Alok Industries, Gillette India, Glenmark Life, Godawari Power, Ircon International, Jindal Saw, Kaynes Tech, Kirloskar Ferrous, Minda Corp, P&G Health, Safari Ind, Sheela Foam, Saregama, Symphony, Syrma SGS, Ujjivan SFB and Usha Martin were included in place of them.

The largest changes happened in the Nifty MicroCap index, where 43 stocks will be replaced.

The Nifty 250 index saw changes of 26 stocks where BoM, Bharat Dynamics, CUMI, RVNL, Mazagoan Dock and RVNL will be excluded. Affle India, Aavas Financiers, Happiest Minds, Nippon Life AMC, Tata Teleservices and Usha Martin will be included.