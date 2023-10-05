OnMobile Global Ltd.’s shares were up by 3.84 per cent after the company joined forces with Robi, Bangladesh’s 4.5 G network, to unveil their mobile gaming product, Challenges Arena. Challenges Arena brings a range of hyper-casual games, fantasy sports, and trivia to Robi users. This collaboration is to enhance Robi’s service portfolio by introducing skill-based casual gaming, enabling users to compete with friends and win rewards.

Biswajit Nandi, Chief Business Officer of OnMobile Global, said, “Challenges Arena stands as a testament to our dedication to becoming a gaming-first company, with substantial customer traction propelling its success. Drawing from over two decades of experience delivering digital services to telecom operators, we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver cutting-edge mobile gaming products to telcos in both Bangladesh and across the globe.”

The shares were up by 3.84 per cent to ₹106.80 at 2.55 p.m. on the BSE.