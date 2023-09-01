Optiemus Infracom Limited’s shares were up by 3.79 per cent after the company jointly announced a venture with Corning International Corporation.

This partnership aims to establish India’s inaugural manufacturing facility for producing high-quality finished cover glass parts for the mobile consumer electronics sector.

The collaboration aligns with India’s Make in India initiative, bolstering the nation’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem. The venture will focus on setting up a world-class manufacturing facility in India, leveraging technologies to produce “Made in India” cover glass components for mobile devices and other applications.

The shares were up by 3.79 per cent to close at Rs 360.05 on the BSE.