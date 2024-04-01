April 01, 2024 06:40

The Indian benchmark indices managed to hold above their supports last week. Sensex, Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank index have moved up for the second consecutive week. The Sensex and Nifty 50 were up over a per cent each and the Nifty Bank index closed higher by 0.56 per cent. However, this upmove is happening well within the broad range that we had mentioned in this column last week. There is room for more rise within this range.