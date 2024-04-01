Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 1st April 2024.
- April 01, 2024 06:51
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty Predictions for April 1-5
Nifty and Bank Nifty prediction for the week April 1-5, 2024 by BL Guru
- April 01, 2024 06:40
Stock Market Live Today: Index Outlook: Sensex, Nifty 50 can rise, but be cautious
The Indian benchmark indices managed to hold above their supports last week. Sensex, Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank index have moved up for the second consecutive week. The Sensex and Nifty 50 were up over a per cent each and the Nifty Bank index closed higher by 0.56 per cent. However, this upmove is happening well within the broad range that we had mentioned in this column last week. There is room for more rise within this range.
Published on April 1, 2024
