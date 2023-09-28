Orient Bell Limited’s shares were up by 3.32 per cent after the company completed and commissioned its new Glazed Vitrified Tiles (GVT) Line at the Dora Plant near Vadodara, Gujarat. Following this expansion, the total GVT capacity at the Dora facility has seen an increase, rising from 2.2 million sq. meters per annum (MSM p.a.) to 5.5 MSM p.a., marking an addition of 3.3 MSM p.a.

Aditya Gupta, CEO of Orient Bell Limited, said, “Over the last 5 years, we have consistently deployed available business surpluses in modernising and strengthening our own manufacturing facilities. With the New GVT line Project at Dora commencing commercial production now, once again our team has illustrated our ability to complete projects well within agreed targets. This new GVT line at Dora will ensure that we are able to offer improved products to our customers in the Bigger and Higher growth markets of South & West enabling ‘Scale Up’. At the same time, the improved product mix will also aid margin expansion once the capacities get fully absorbed.”

The company operates with an annual capacity of approximately 37 million sq. meters, spread across three plants in Sikandrabad, Hoskote, and Dora, along with two associate entities in Morbi.

The shares were up by 3.32 per cent to ₹478 at 10.53 am on the BSE.

