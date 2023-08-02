Paisalo Digital Ltd.’s shares went up by 5.96 per cent after the company entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TVS Motor Company Limited to offer financing solutions for their three-wheeler ICE & EV (Internal Combustion Engine & Electric Vehicle).

The company advances against stock of goods, equipments, other assests and provides safe deposit locker services. The collaboration aims to enhance customer access to affordable financing options in the three-wheeler market.

The shares went up by 5.96 per cent to ₹67 at 10:15 a.m. on BSE.

