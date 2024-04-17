Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd has opened a new hotel, IRA by Orchid, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the company’s statement, the hotel features 49 rooms across various categories, including deluxe, luxury, and temple-view royal suites. Additionally, the property includes two banquet halls, each measuring 4,200 square feet.

Commenting about the launch of the fifth hotel under the IRA by Orchid brand, Dr. Vithal Venketesh Kamat, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Kamat Hotels (India), said, “This marks our debut in the state of holy land, and as we enter an exciting phase of expansion, we are committed to further growing our brand and expanding our presence with additional hotels in the near future.”

Kamath Hotels stock closed at ₹290 on the NSE in Tuesday’s trade, lower by 2.96 per cent.