Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (SDBL) has appointed Anand Agrawal as Chief Marketing Officer.

Agrawal has over two decades of experience in brand management, trade marketing, operations, and business development.

He was earlier with Hindustan Unilever Ltd, United Spirits Ltd (Diageo), and Pernod Ricard India Pvt Ltd.

In his new role, he will oversee the marketing strategies for flagship brands, including Woodpecker, Hunter, Black Fort, Power Cool, and Milestone Blue, along with entry into the premium beer, Scotch, and Indian Single Malt (ISM) segments.

SDBL stock closed higher by 3.15 per cent on the NSE in Tuesday’s trade at ₹307.50.

