Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) has been listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company debuted at ₹201.80 per share on BSE, while the share was listed at ₹200 on NSE.

On June 2020, The Carlyle Group Inc had inked an agreement to invest growth equity capital for a 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma Limited.

The pharmaceuticals business was demerged from the parent Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL).

In October 2021, PEL Board of Directors approved the demerger of the pharmaceuticals business and simplification of the corporate structure to transform PEL from being a multi-sector conglomerate to two separate sector-focused listed entities in financial services and pharmaceuticals.

PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO); Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter (OTC) products.

In addition, it has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market.

Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group, said in a statement, “Today, with the listing of Piramal Pharma Limited, we have ensured timely completion of the demerger process announced last year. The listing is in line with our objective to transform the group from a multi-sector conglomerate into two separate sector-focused listed entities. The simplification of the corporate structure will unlock greater shareholder value.”

Nandini Piramal, PPL Chairperson added that the company was growing faster than the growth of market and was relevant to customers in each of its business lines.

“Going forward, we intend to focus on growing our chosen business lines and will secure inorganic and organic growth opportunities to generate consistent shareholder value.”

PPL’s CDMO business (FY22 revenue of ₹3,960 crore) offers end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions through a globally integrated network of facilities across the drug life cycle to innovators and generic companies.

The complex hospital generics business (FY22 revenue of ₹2,002 crore ) offers a product portfolio that includes inhalation anesthetics, intrathecal therapies for spasticity and pain management, injectable pain and anesthetics, injectable anti-infectives, and other therapies.

The consumer healthcare business (FY22 revenue of ₹741 crore) is among the leading players in India in the self-care space, with established brands and a nation-wise sales and marketing infrastructure serving the Indian consumer healthcare market, a note from the company said.