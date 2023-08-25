The contract by Raichur Power Corporation Ltd. entails operating and maintaining the 2x800 MW Coal-based Yeramarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) located in Chikkasugur, Raichur District, Karnataka. It is set to span a period of 36 months, highlighting Power Mech Projects Ltd.’s proficiency in effectively managing critical power infrastructure.

In addition to this, the company has also secured a contract worth Rs. 565.23 crore from Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Limited. This contract involves mining sand as a Mine Developer and Operator for three years in Narmadapuram-2, Raisen, and Narasingpur in the State of Madhya Pradesh.

The shares were up by 0.25 per cent to Rs. 3966 at 10.48 a.m. on the BSE.