Prism Johnson Ltd has informed the stock exchange that its board has approved to raise ₹200 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The tenure of the instrument proposed to be listed on BSE is up to five years from the deemed date of allotment.

Further, the board has approved the appointments of Joseph Conrad Agnelo D’Souza and Ravina Rajpal as non-executive independent directors of the company for a term of five consecutive years, with effect from March 29, 2024.

The stock closed at ₹178 on the NSE on Friday, up by 0.06 per cent.