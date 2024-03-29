Adani Green Energy Ltd, through its wholly-owned step-down subsidiaries, has operationalised an aggregate 775 MW solar power projects at Khavda, Gujarat.

This development comes after the company commissioned a 180 MW solar power plant at Devikot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The plant will produce approximately 540 million electricity units annually, powering over 1.1 lakh homes and reducing around 0.39 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, the company said in its statement.

Adani Green Energy stock closed at ₹1,830 on the NSE, up 0.41 per cent on Thursday’s trade.