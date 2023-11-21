RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd’s shares were up by 1.55 per cent after it reported that its subsidiary Neobrands has launched the winter collection under its casual fashion brand FYLTR. The lightweight collection is available online on Amazon and features diverse colours, boxy fits, and detailing on neck and sleeves to cater to various consumer preferences, the company said.

The collection ranges from sweatshirts and hoodies to puffer jackets for men and women.

Neobrands sells everyday fashion, denims, athleisure, and performance wear.

The shares were up by 1.55 per cent to Rs 65.71 at 9.40 am on the BSE.