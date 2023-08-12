RK Swamy Ltd, an integrated marketing services provider offering a single-window solution for creative, media, data analytics and market research services, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with market regulator SEBI.

The company’s initial public offering comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹215 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 8,700,000 equity shares by selling shareholders.

The offer-for-sale comprises about 17.88 lakh equity shares by Srinivasan K Swamy and Narasimhan Krishnaswamy; up to 44.45 lakh equity shares by Evanston Pioneer Fund LP, and 6.78 lakh equity shares by Prem Marketing Ventures LLP.

The funds raised through the IPO are proposed to be used for the funding of working capital, the funding of capital expenditure to be incurred for setting up a digital video content production studio, the funding of investment in IT infrastructure development of RK Swamy Ltd and the Material Subsidiaries, Hansa Research and Hansa Customer Equity, the funding of new customer experience centres and computer-aided telephonic interview centres as well as for general corporate purposes.

During fiscal 2023, RK Swamy Ltd released over 818 creative campaigns on behalf of clients across various media outlets, handled over 97.69 terabytes of data and conducted over 2.37 million consumer interviews across quantitative, qualitative and telephonic surveys. The solutions and offerings are serviced by over 2,391 employees spread across 12 offices and 12 field locations, across 12 cities, across the three business segments.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

