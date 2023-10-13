Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels has announced the opening of its fourth property in Mysore, introducing “Regenta Central Javaji.” This expansion aims to cater to the needs of travelers in Mysore, known for its rich cultural heritage and attractions. The new property features 48 rooms, a fitness center, a salon and spa, a swimming pool, and a banquet hall.

The dining options at the property include ‘PINXX,’ a multi-cuisine restaurant, ‘MIX,’ a lobby-level bar, and ‘JAVAJI CLUB,’ a rooftop restobar.

Philip Logan, COO of Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, said, “The launch taps into major tourist destinations across the country. Mysore is a preferred choice not only for business and leisure travelers but also for international travelers seeking an enriching cultural experience in India.”

However, shares were down by 0.68 per cent to ₹322.25 at 3 pm on the BSE.