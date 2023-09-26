Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd’s shares were up by 3.05 per cent after the company reported installation and commencement of operations at its new zinc galvanisation plant. Located at Unit - III in Village Khera, Dhaulana, Uttar Pradesh, the facility has an annual production capacity of 96,000 tonnes.

The galvanised products find applications ranging from transmission line monopoles to large-scale structures, including those in infrastructure, construction, and automotive sectors.

Shashank Agarwal, Joint Managing Director of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, said, “The successful installation and commissioning of our new zinc galvanisation plant is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. This state of-the-art facility will empower us to better serve our clients and meet the ever-growing demand for high-quality galvanised products.”

The shares were up by 3.05 per cent to Rs 52.65 at 11 am on the BSE.