Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd reported a 123 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, at ₹17.06 crore compared to ₹7.65 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenues were up by 68 per cent to ₹140 crore compared to ₹83.31 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 10 per cent compared to Rs ₹15.44 crore in the previous quarter.

However, the shares were down by 1.97 per cent to ₹129.70 at 12 pm on the BSE.