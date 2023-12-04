Seamec Ltd has entered into a Bimco Charter Party with Zamil Offshore Services Company, Saudi Arabia, for charter hire of Subtech Swordfish vessel for working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Seamec said in its regulatory filing that the Charter Hire will be for a firm period of 90 days with an option for extension on mutually agreed terms. The total value for the firm period is $5.296 million.

The company had recently entered into a memorandum of agreement with Shipa & Boats Oil Services for the purchase of vessel - Sea Pearl.

The stock inched up by 0.27 per cent on the NSE, stood at ₹934 at 3:33 pm on Monday.

